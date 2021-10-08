Raveena Tandon shares cryptic post amid Aryan Khan’s case: Young man's life and future they toying with

Bollywood is grabbing all the attention due to the ongoing drugs case. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested along with others by NCB. Amid this several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt, Hansal Mehta and others from the industry have come out in Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan’s support. Today, Raveena Tandon also shared a cryptic post about the case.

The actress took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking.” As soon as she shared the tweet, many users took to the comment section and dropped comments. One of the users wrote, “Why are you protecting the wrong. Yes there is no need to highlight but with fame comes criticism.DRUGS ARE NOT COOL.Why are you people ruining life of your own kids & also setting a bad example? Is it ok to do DRUGS. His parents should take him to Rehab. Help him. Set an example.”

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also wrote an open letter for Aryan Khan and said, “Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain.”

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — October 7, 2021

Today the Court will be hearing Aryan Khan’s bail plea at 12:30. The NCB had conducted a raid on October 2 and detained Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchant and others.

