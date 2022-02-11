Raveena Tandon shares an emotional post mourning her father’s demise: He was a pillar of strength for me

It is one of the most difficult moments for Raveena Tandon and her family as the actress has lost her father today. According to media reports, Raveena’s father Ravi Tandon breathed his last at the age of 86 and passed away due to respiratory failure. His last rites were performed by Raveena in Mumbai and several celebs have arrived at the funeral to pay their last respects. And now, the Andaz Apna Apna actress has taken to social media and has shared an emotional note for her late father.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared a pic of Ravi Tandon and wrote about how her father was her pillar of strength. She wrote, “My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti”. Meanwhile, celebs like Meghna Gulzar, Sajid Khan, Farah Khan Kunder were spotted at Ravi Tandon’s residence as they arrive to offer condolences in this time of grief.

Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s post:

Earlier, Raveena had also shared throwback pics with her father on social media. She wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa”. Later, several celebs took to the comment section and mourned Ravi Tandon’s demise. Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti”.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon’s father passes away: Farah Khan, Sajid Khan and others arrive to pay their last respects