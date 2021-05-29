  1. Home
Raveena Tandon shares a picture of her parents celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary

Actress Raveena Tandon posted a birthday message for her parents on their 55th anniversary on Saturday, along with a picture of the couple.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: May 29, 2021 03:47 pm
In the Instagram image, Raveena's parents Ravi and Veena Tandon can be seen helping each other to a glass of the celebratory bubbly, with a couple of cake waiting to be cut visible in the frame.

"55 glorious years and more to come! My inspiration, my faith and my belief in love and companionship for a together forever comes from them. Happy 55th wedding anniversary and 62 years (+7 years courtship) of knowing and loving each other through everything," she wrote as caption.

Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the series "Aranyak", and will also be seen in the film "KGF: Chapter 2", a sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster ,"KGF: Chapter 1".

Also read| Newswrap, May 28: Arjun Kapoor comes on board Ajay Bahl’s romantic thriller; Jacqueline talks about COVID 19

 

Credits :IANS

