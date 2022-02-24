Raveena Tandon shares PM Modi’s condolence letter and priceless PICS of her late father

A few days ago in an unfortunate incident, Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon had passed away. The actress had shared the news on social media and many celebrities also expressed their condolence to the bereaving family. Well, the actress had also shared many old pictures on her social handle along with a note for her father. To note, the late Ravi Tandon was a film director and producer. He had directed several hit movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi.

Today, the family is holding tehrvi (13th day ritual). As per Hindu tradition, it is a ceremony conducted to mark the final day of mourning after a death. Sharing the information on her official Twitter handle, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Today being Papa’s terhvin” the 13 day,they say,this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode.I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us.A gentleman director.He was and is,truly Loved.” She has also shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s condolence letter.

On her father’s death, Raveena had written, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Ghudhchadi with Sanjay Dutt. It is a romantic drama directed by Binoy Gandhi. Ghudhchadi is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a co-production between T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures. Apart from Ghudhchadi, Raveena will also be seen together in K.G.F: Chapter 2.

