Raveena Tandon shares a series of pictures capturing late father Ravi Tandon's journey: A life well lived

In an unfortunate incident, Raveena Tandon’s father Ravi Tandon, who was a renowned director and producer, passed away on 11th February. Raveena, who had a very close bond with her father, had shared the devastating news on a social media platform with a collection of her pictures with her father. 17th February would have marked Raveena Tandon's late father Ravi Tandon’s 87th birthday. On Thursday, Raveena took to her Instagram to share numerous pictures of her late father, capturing his whole life journey.

The post that Raveena Tandon shared on her Instagram contained priceless memories of her late father Ravi Tandon’s life. Right from his childhood, working days, married life to his parenthood and grandparenthood, Raveena’s post captured it all, giving a gist of her father’s beautiful, long-lasting life. Along with the picture, Raveena wrote, “A life well lived …. #ravitandon." Earlier, Raveena had shared another post in memory of her father on his birth anniversary. It was a sweet, happy family picture. Sharing it, Raveena had written, “HappyBirthday Papa. My life will never be the same again. You will always be the apple of my eye. Cheers!”

Check Raveena's post:

To note, Ravi Tandon was a film director and producer. He had directed several hit movies including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. He was born in a Punjabi Family in Agra. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool and received the Filmfare Award for Lux New Face of the Year for her performance. Her next films Mohra, Dilwale and Laadla were box office hits. Mohra and Laadla were the second and seventh-biggest hits of 1994, respectively. Her cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna was also a hit.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon remembers late father Ravi Tandon on his birth anniversary: My life will never be the same