Raveena Tandon shares a throwback PHOTO from her 1991 film Pathar Ke Phool; Check it out

Raveena Tandon shares a throwback picture of herself in an orange outfit from her 1991 film Pathar Ke Phool and reveals it was a candid click.

is one of the most celebrated actresses in Bollywood. Raveena has been a part of several blockbuster hits such as Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare and more. The actress has been away from the silver screen for a while now but she will soon be seen marking her comeback with K.G.F: Chapter 2 released in July 2020. Her iconic songs Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Sheher Ki Ladki, and others are still fresh in the minds of the 90's kids.

Just a while ago, Raveena shared a throwback picture of herself from her 1991 film Pathar Ke Phool. The picture is a still from the photoshoot where the actress is seen in an orange suit covering her head with a matching dupatta. Raveena defines grace in the picture shared by her. She recollects that the photo was a candid shot captured by the photographer. As the director loved the picture, he decided to use the same for the posters of the film.

"#throwback1990 the first ever photo shoot on sets of pathar ke phool ,Clicked by the film still Photographer #Das . This was a candid picture , clicked after a shot was given , the director Anant Balani likes it so much that it was used in the photo sets and posters .Still have this Picture hanging in my office signed by Dasji the photographer", she wrote as she shared the picture on her Instagram handle.

Raveena looks mesmerizing in the photograph. The actress is flaunting her kohl eyes and lush orange lip shade that brews well with her outfit. She is also seen pulling off her side flicks, a common hairstyle from the 90s and we are sure that the ladies still want to look like her.

Directed by Anant Balani, Pathar Ke Phool is an action drama starring Raveena Tandon and in the lead.

