Raveena Tandon spills the beans on her role in KGF 2, revisiting the shoot of Tip Tip Barsa Paani and more

The Mohra actress went live with Pinkvilla on Instagram and shared many interesting insights from her life. The actress revealed details of her role from the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2. This south flick will feature Yash in the lead. Raveena goes on to add that she plays a crucial role in this film and Yash is like the anti-hero, yet the film audience won't be able to make out easily the real side to these characters. She adds that unless people see the film on the big screen, they won't be able to guess it. As per news reports, the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress will be essaying the role of a cop in the southern film which is touted to be a high-intensity thriller.

The Yash starrer is the second part of the blockbuster film KGF. This film is helmed by ace director Prashanth Neel. On being quizzed about her shoot for KGF 2, Raveena says that she luckily wrapped up her portion for the shoot before the lockdown was issued by the government. The Dulhe Raja actress was questioned about which character comes closest to her real-life being, and Raveena surprisingly says, none of the characters she has essayed in her acting career come close to whom she is in real life. Raveena also mentions that the character she played in Satta had glimpses of her real personality. Raveena Tandon further mentions that her chartbuster song from the film Mohra wasn't easy to shoot. She says the song was shot over four days and by the end of the shoot she had caught a fever.

The Andaz Apna Apna actress recalls the tough time she faced while shooting for Tip Tip Barsa Paani alongside in her iconic yellow saree. Raveena states that she consumed ginger water and honey to keep going. The gorgeous Raveena Tandon also reveals that she will be doing a comedy film with Ahmed Khan and has also written a few scripts which she will be producing in the future. Finally, on being asked about the remix versions of her chartbusters like Mast Mast and Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Raveena says that she likes them as they are newly packaged and have a new beat to them.

