Raveena Tandon states daughter Rasha Thadani will 'get job somewhere' if her acting gig doesn't work out

Rasha Thandani, the stunning daughter of Bollywood icon Raveena Tandon, has emerged as one of the most beloved star kids in the industry. A favorite subject of paparazzi lenses, she consistently ignites social media with her presence. Rasha is poised to make her Bollywood debut, proudly following in her mother's illustrious footsteps. Her social media is an enchanting canvas filled with beautiful and endearing snapshots. These heartfelt posts serve as a testament to the incredible bond between mother and daughter and shed light on the charismatic persona of the Laadla actress. In a recent interview, the self-made woman Raveena Tandon discussed the paramount importance of financial independence, drawing inspiration from her own journey.

Raveena Tandon talks about the importance of financial freedom

In a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Raveena Tandon giving enough importance to financial independence cited her own example. She shared that she has never taken any money from her father ever since she turned 16. She said, “Even with Anil, I can proudly say that I’ve never asked him for money, although honestly, as far as investments go, it was always Dad who took care earlier, because I’d be working all the time, and I didn’t want to bother myself with all that. And later, Anil has always helped me in handling my finances.”

She further added that financial independence is very important for everybody and to be able to stand on your own feet. It is something she believes in strongly and advocates very strongly, even among her staff.

Raveena Tandon says Rasha will 'get a job' if her acting career doesn't workout

Applying the same principle to her kids, Rasha and Ranbir, she said, “Of course. Rasha is continuing her education, whether it works for her or doesn’t work for her, it’s her passion, it’s her love, it’s her dedication, and she loves it. Tomorrow, god forbid, if something doesn’t work for her, she’s independent enough to stand on her own feet and probably get a job somewhere.”

About Rasha Thadnani's Bollywood acting debut

Meanwhile, Rasha will be soon venturing into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor’s next. The film will also introduce Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan. Notably, a source close to the development had exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, “Raveena and Anil Thadani’s 17-year-old daughter Rasha will make her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s action-adventure film. She will be paired with Aaman Devgan. It’s a very special character and Abhishek feels that Rasha fits best for the part. His lead pair has already started prepping for the film. They will be required to undergo a couple of training, which they have already begun. Both the youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey with Abhishek’s guidance.”

