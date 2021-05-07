Raveena Tandon steps up to arrange cylinders for COVID 19 patients in Delhi amidst the oxygen shortage

Actress Raveena Tandon has joined the battle against COVID 19 and recently, has arranged oxygen cylinders for Delhi amid the shortage of supply. The actress also urged everyone to donate amid the COVID 19 crisis.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Bollywood stars are also jumping in to help people in meeting the demands. In New Delhi, there has been a raging oxygen crisis and to help many stars have donated. Now, also joined hands with a foundation to donate oxygen cylinders amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The KGF 2 star shared a photo on social media with the cylinders and urged her fans to join in to help in their own capacity.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena shared a photo in which she is seen with oxygen cylinders and a volunteer of the Rudra Foundation that took on the job to transport them to Delhi from Mumbai. The actress is seen masked up as she sends the cylinders to their destination to help out those battling COVID 19 in New Delhi where there has been oxygen shortages in hospitals. Further, Raveena also shared a post featuring the contact details of the foundation to which people can donate to help amid the pandemic. Sharing the photo, Raveena wrote, "#godspeed @therudrafoundation." The actress arranged 100 cylinders and urged everyone to help in sending 300 more.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, many other celebs have jumped in to help amid the COVID 19 crisis in India. Sushmita Sen also was one of the stars from Bollywood who had arranged oxygen cylinders to help out amid the oxygen crisis in Delhi a few weeks back. Not just her, actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Jonas, , and others are also doing their bit in raising awareness and amplifying calls for help along with arranging resources for those in need amid battle with COVID 19.

Credits :Raveena Tandon Instagram

