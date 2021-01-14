Raveena Tandon thanks paparazzi for ‘being kind enough’ as they promise to give privacy to Virushka’s newborn

Raveena Tandon is all praises of the paparazzi’s decision not to click the pictures of power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's baby girl. Read on further to know what the actress has said.

It seems like is super impressed by the paparazzi after they decided not to click pictures of and Virat Kohli's newborn baby girl. For the unversed, the power couple had sent out gift hampers and goodies to photographers along with a personalised letter written in English and Hindi wherein they requested them not to click “their baby till it's mature enough.” As shutterbugs have decided to give them privacy, the Mohra actress showered heaps of praises on paparazzi and thanked them for "being kind enough."

In her response, Raveena has said that the photographers have always kept her wish when she does not want them to capture her kids. The senior actress commented on a paparazzi video of the goodies shared on Instagram. The Andaz Apna Apna star replied on the post writing, “Totally agree with that sentiment and kudos to all our photographers for always respecting people’s wishes .You guys would always keep my request too when I didn’t want you all to click my children’s pics when they were younger, and I take this opportunity to thank you for being kind enough.”

Take a look at Raveena Tandon’s comment below:

Anushka and Virat, who were blessed with a baby girl on 11 January, had urged the paparazzi not to carry any picture of their newborn child. The note reads as, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.”

The note added, “While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same."

Also Read: Parents Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli issue statement on privacy: Kindly don't carry content that has our child

