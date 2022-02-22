Raveena Tandon walks down the memory lane with Anil Thadani, marks 18 years of marital bliss

Actress Raveena Tandon and her husband Anil Thadani today completed 18 years of togetherness. On the special occasion, Raveena took to a walk down memory lane and recalled her wedding day. The actress even blessed her fans by sharing glimpses from her marriage ceremony. In the glimpses, Raveena could be seen looking absolutely beautiful in red bridal attire. While Anil Thadani looked handsome as he was seen dressed up in a beige sherwani on his wedding day. The newlyweds were also seen taking the blessings of their parents. For the unversed, Raveena and Anil tied the knot in February 2004 at the Udaipur Palace, Rajasthan.

Sharing the beautiful moments, Raveena Tandon wrote, "As we get into the "adulthood" of our married lives, 18 years today, I couldn't have asked for anything more than you. Through our good and bad, thick (me) and thin (you), good times trying times. You are it all." Fans and friends rushed to the comment section and poured in best wishes. Among many, actress Juhi Chawla commented, “Happy Anniversary Raveena & Anil .. wishing happiness and love forever,” while Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happy Anniversary to u and Anil my darling Ravs”. Farah Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and many other celebrities penned heartwarming messages on Raveena’s anniversary.

On the work front, Raveena Tandon recently made her digital debut with Aranyak, where she essayed the character of a cop, Kasturi Dogra. A few days back, she was honoured with the Best Actress award for Netflix original Aranyak at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

