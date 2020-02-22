Raveena Tandon walks down the memory lane with a photo collage as she wishes husband Anil on anniversary

Raveena Tandon wrote, "16 years of us and many many more lifetimes together..Thank you all for the love and blessings always."

Social media has now become quite the forum to not just communicate, but also express, it could be opinions, wishes, or simply, some sharing of information with the people. And in present day and age, birthdays and anniversaries, or similar such occasions all become special when wishes are posted with photos and some ever so adorable captions. And well, today, actress has shared an endearing anniversary post for husband Anil Thadani.

Today, the actress took to social media as she shared a collage of photos with Anil Thadani as she walked down the memory lane and it also had one from their wedding day. The two got married back in 2004 and today marks 16 years of their marriage. She added a caption to the collage of photos as well and she added, "16 years of us and many more lifetimes together. Thank you all for the love and blessings always."

Check out Raveena Tandon's post for Anil right here:

(ALSO READ: KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Raveena Tandon's swag and bossy avatar from the sets will leave you amazed)

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2, which will see a multi-lingual release. Last, the actress was seen in Shab, which hit the screens back in 2017, and she also turned judge for dancing reality show Nach Baliye along with Ahmed Khan,

Credits :Instagram

Read More