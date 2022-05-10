Raveena Tandon walks down memory lane; Shares PICS with her favourite co-stars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt & more

Raveena Tandon is one of the popular actresses of the '90s. She has worked in movies such as Dilwale, Andaz Apna Apna, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No. 1, Anari No. 1, and others. Recently, the actress won the audience’s hearts with her performance in KGF: Chapter 2. To note, she has an army of fans on social media with whom she shares even minute details of her life. Speaking of which, Raveena became nostalgic and shared some throwback photos with her favourite co-stars.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a few photos featuring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, and Anil Kapoor. Along with this, she also posted some solo pictures straight from the '90s era. While sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Just some of my favourite pics .. with my favourite Co-stars …down memory lane...” As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, “This one is tremendous.” Another fan commented, “Loving it.” They also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

See Raveena’s post here:

On the professional front, Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The film became a massive hit and was loved by the viewers. Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, in the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

Apart from this, she will be next seen in the film Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. It is directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Binoy Gandhi.

