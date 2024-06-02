‘Raveena Tandon was not drunk’: Mumbai Police confirms complaint filed against her was ‘false’ after attack video goes viral

In the early hours of June 2nd, a video of an alleged attack on Raveena Tandon went viral on the internet leaving the internet concerned for her. The mob who physically heckled the actress and her driver in Bandra had filed a complaint with the Khar police which has now been announced false by the authorities.

Mumbai Police issues statement on Raveena Tandon’s attack case

A senior Mumbai Police official spoke to Mid-day and shared that no one was injured in the incident and neither was Raveena Tandon drunk. They said that the complaints against her including the videos were fake.

The cop shared, "We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing. This argument started between them."

The cop further shared that the argument escalated into abusive language and that is when Raveena reached the spot to check what had happened. When she simply attempted to protect the driver from the mob; they started abusing her. Soon after the incident, Raveena and her family went to the Khar police station and gave written complaints.

However, the actress later submitted letters mentioning that they did not want to register any complaints against the miscreants. The official further shared, "Nobody was injured in this incident. We checked the CCTV footage, and the car did not hit anyone. The actress was not drunk."

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar shows Patna Shuklla and Karmma Calling. She will further be seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside an ensemble featuring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani , Jacqueline Fernandez , Suniel Shetty , Arshad Warsi , Paresh Rawal , Shreyas Talpade , Lara Dutta , Tusshar Kapoor , Sharib Hashmi , Rahul Dev , Johny Lever , Yashpal Sharma , Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Vrihi Kodvara among others.

Tandon also has Ghudchadi in her kitty yet to be released.

