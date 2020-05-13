Raveena Tandon's crazy fan writes 'Ravina Is My God', actress dedicates Instagram post to him

Sharing a throwback video, Raveena Tandon revealed that a die-hard fan had once waited for hours on end for her in the scorching summer heat and gave her a rose.

was one of the top stars in the '90s but the actress continues to have a steady fan following even today. While her social media is proof enough, the actress dedicated a heartfelt post to one of her fans. Sharing a throwback video from one of her events, Raveena revealed that a die-hard fan had once waited for hours on end for her in the scorching summer heat and gave her a rose.

The actress also shared the video in which her fan can be seen shirtless with 'Ravina Is My God' written on his torso and weeping upon seeing the actress. Appreciating all the love from her fan, Raveena wrote, "#They make us. #throwback #peoplewholove , this man was waiting in the heat,that precious withered rose, couldn’t believe when I agreed to meet him, that pure love, that innocence. We will surely miss those days..when social distancing was an unheard word .. I’m missing the personal touch , the interactions with people , well wishers . Artistes thrive on love and we are because they make us , with their love and appreciation. It will take a long time for the world to heal, till then this love and one to one,human bonding shall be sorely missed."

Check out the video shared by Raveena below:

