Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha jets off to Goa post graduation; Promises to send sweets to paps-WATCH

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s 18-year-old daughter Rasha Thadani recently graduated from high school, and the actress took to her Instagram to share just how proud she is of her daughter. Raveena Tandon loves sharing glimpses from her day-to-day life with her family, and in her latest Instagram post, she shared pictures from Rasha’s recent graduation ceremony. Rasha attended Mumbai’s Dhirubhai Ambani International School. On Wednesday, Rasha was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport, and Rasha was seen interacting with the paparazzi. She promised to send the paps sweets as they congratulated her.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha spotted at Mumbai Airport

Rasha Thadani was seen arriving at the Mumbai Airport today, as she was jetting off to Goa with her friends. She looked chic in a strappy black top with baggy blue pants. The paparazzi asked Rasha where she was headed, to which she replied that she is going to Goa. The paparazzi congratulated her for graduation and asked, “Rasha ji mithai nahi laaye aap?” Rasha politely thanked them and replied, “Next time I promise. I promise, okay?” She then asked them which sweets she should bring, and the paparazzi replied, “Kuch bhi chalega.”

“She looks just like her mother raveena,” commented one Instagram user, while another one wrote, “Raveena mam ki dito copy.” Check out the video below!

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to congratulate her daughter Rasha for graduating from high school. “Time Flies … that’s true ! #graduationday #dais @rashathadani,” she wrote. She shared Rasha’s pictures from the graduation ceremony, while also sharing Rasha’s childhood pictures. Sanjay Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Neelam Kothari, and many others congratulated her.

