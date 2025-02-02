Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani recalls being ‘shaitaan’ as a kid; ‘I used to get thappad…’

January 2025 introduced a fresh wave of new faces in Bollywood, and one young star who stood out was Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani. At 19, she made her cinematic debut in Abhishek Kapoor's historical drama Azaad, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. In a recent interview, Rasha opened up about her bond with her mother, Raveena Tandon, and recalled being a mischievous child. She admitted that she used to get slapped by her mom."

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Rasha Thadani spoke about her relationship with her mother, Raveena Tandon, and referred to her as "my best friend." She described Raveena as a "cool mom" with whom she shared a friendly bond.

While Rasha did get into trouble like any other mischievous child, she mentioned that her mother always corrected her when needed, saying, "That’s a mother at the end of the day." Rasha also revealed that Raveena was strict during her younger years, but once she turned 14, her mother "chilled out a lot."

The Azaad actress also shared that by the age of 14, she hoped to have learned from her past mistakes, but if not, she would still face her mother's reprimands. She revealed that the "yellings" had become much less frequent over time, though during her younger years, she would sometimes receive a slap for biting her nails.

Raveena would often tap her hand and tell her to "stop it," a common motherly response, as Rasha put it. Reflecting on her mischievous childhood, Rasha admitted that she used to be quite playful, often surprising her parents. She also explained that whenever her mother told her not to do something, she would agree, but moments later, end up doing it anyway.

Rasha revealed that she has the freedom to talk openly about boys with her mother, calling it a pretty cool aspect of their relationship. She shared that she and Raveena are essentially best friends, just like many ideal mother-daughter duos.