Raveena Tandon’s fan reacts after actress publicly apologizes for panicking; ‘I can fully understand from women’s point of view...’

Raveena Tandon recently shared on social media an incident where she turned down a fan in London. She explained that while walking alone, a group of men approached her. Although she later realized they likely wanted a photo, she panicked at the moment and chose to walk away. A few hours after Raveena publicly apologized to her fan, the man involved reached out to her. On Saturday, Raveena shared his response on her Instagram Stories. The fan, Bhavin Patel from London stated "I can fully understand from a woman’s point of view that it can be scary when guys approach, especially when you are away from home."

After realizing her reaction to the situation was inappropriate, the actress issued an apology to the fan through a note on her social media. She expressed feeling regret over the incident, stating that she hoped to meet the fan again and take a photo together, admitting she shouldn't have panicked. Her message appears to have reached the fan, who later responded to her apology.

A few hours after Raveena's public apology, the fan, Bhavin Patel from London, contacted her. Tandon shared his response on her Instagram Stories, where he introduced himself as the person involved in the incident. He mentioned that he had been excited to see her and wanted a photo, but completely understood how, from a woman's perspective, it could be frightening when approached by men, especially far from home.

He reassured her that an apology wasn't necessary and, although initially upset, she remained his favorite actress.

Explaining her reaction in London, Raveena mentioned that the incident in Bandra a few months prior had left her feeling anxious and traumatized. She shared that while she felt comfortable around others, being alone now makes her nervous. She admitted that she should have perhaps taken a photo with the fans, who might have been innocent, but her panic led her to quickly walk away and seek help from a security guard.

Advertisement

A few months earlier, Raveena Tandon had faced accusations of being involved in a scuffle in Bandra. According to a video, a man claimed that Raveena’s driver had hit his mother, and when confronted, he began to assault her. The man alleged that the actress was intoxicated and also assaulted the woman when she exited the vehicle.

However, after investigation, it was determined that no one had been injured by Raveena’s car. The police confirmed that her driver had not been driving recklessly or under the influence. The actress was cleared of any wrongdoing, but the event left her feeling deeply shaken.

On the work front, Tandon will be next seen in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi among others.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon APOLOGIZES to fans in London for leaving without taking photos, says Bandra incident left her traumatized: 'I shouldn't have panicked'