Raveena Tandon’s lawyer claims social media user wanted to tarnish her reputation; presses defamation charges for claiming she was drunk

Raveena Tandon made it to the headlines a couple of days back after the news of her being attacked by a mob after her car met with an accident surfaced, claiming she left a few people injured. It all started when a video of the actress was put out on social media by a video journalist.

The X user who put out the video claimed to be a freelance journalist and in the caption, he accused the actress of being drunk, rash driving and even assaulting a senior citizen. After all this, the Mumbai Police dismissed all these claims and now reportedly Tandon has decided to press defamation charges against the journalist mentioned above.

Raveena Tandon’s lawyer calls the allegations fake

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon has sent a defamation notice to the freelance journalist and X user who shared the video on June 12. According to the lawyer representing Tandon in this case, it was an attempt to embroil the Welcome To The Jungle actress in a false allegation which was clarified in CCTV footage. Following this, the allegation was withdrawn.

Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, stated that the X user who is claiming to be a journalist is spreading false information which is factually incorrect and misleading. She shared, “This dissemination of false news appears to be a deliberate attempt to tarnish Raveena’s reputation for ulterior motives. We are currently taking all necessary legal steps to address this issue and ensure that justice is served.”

Khan concluded by saying that she stands in support of the actress and seeks redressal for the harm caused by the false allegations.

What was Raveena Tandon’s video all about?

The video that was going viral on the internet that night showed Raveena Tandon being attacked by a mob. She could be heard defending herself after being accused of rash driving and hitting three people at Mumbai’s Carter Road. She also could be heard asking everyone to not hit her and not record the video.

Raveena Tandon’s work front

Raveena is all set to be seen in the third installment of the Welcome franchise. This Ahmed Khan directorial features an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and many more.

