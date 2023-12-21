Raveena Tandon's makeup artist Sshura Khan makes Instagram account private amid wedding rumors with Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan has been grabbing headlines as recent media reports suggest that the Dabangg actor is planning to tie the knot with a girl named Sshura Khan. The wedding will reportedly take place in Mumbai by the end of this month. Amid wedding rumors, Raveena Tandon's makeup artist Sshura made her Instagram account private which created a buzz.

Arbaaz Khan's rumored ladylove Sshura Khan goes private on Instagram

A report in India Today stated that Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan will get married in an intimate ceremony on December 24 (Sunday) in the presence of their family members. The couple reportedly met on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla. Soon after the reports surfaced, Sshura made her Instagram account private.

According to her account, she has over 13.2K followers on the photos and videos-sharing app and has posted over 350 visuals. Sshura is followed by 423 followers currently. Have a look:

More about Sshura Khan

According to India Today, Arbaaz Khan is currently in a relationship with a girl named Sshura Khan. And, they are planning to get married on December 24 in Mumbai. As per the report, the intimate wedding ceremony will be attended by their family members and close friends.

Advertisement

Sshura Khan is a makeup artist by profession and has worked in several films and television shows. The rumored lovebirds Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of their new film titled Patna Shukla. The film is being produced by Arbaaz under his production banner. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik. Late Satish Kaushik is also a part of the movie.

Speaking about Arbaaz's previous relationships, he tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They are parents to a son together named Arhaan Khan who was born in 2002. After years of staying together, the couple announced their separation in March 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2017.

After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. In a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the duo has parted ways.

She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."

Giorgia added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."

When asked what her relationship status is with Arbaaz, she said, "At this point, we are very good friends. We've always been very good friends even at that time when we were more than friends. We've been always very close, had a lot of fun together. I guess that is also one of the reasons why it was kinda hard to become from friends to friends friends."

Earlier, Giorgia spoke about her wedding plans with her boyfriend, Arbaaz Khan, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. She said, "But coming to wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we're not really looking at."

ALSO READ: Who is Sshura Khan? Everything to know about Arbaaz Khan's new rumored ladylove