Ravi Dubey calls social media an addiction and announces plans to completely disconnect

Actor Ravi Dubey is not a big fan of social media platforms. According to him, his productivity is reduced when he devotes too much his time to the internet.
Ravi Dubey calls social media an addiction and announces plans to completely disconnect

"I feel every day that I have to disconnect from the social media world. Jaise ek sharabi ko sharab ki aadat lag jaati hai waise hi ab yeh social media ki kharab aadat lag chuki hai (I am addicted to social media just as an alcoholic is addicted to booze)."

"Also, I feel I am least productive when I am on social media. The social media time reduces my productivity. I am trying to spend less time on social media now. I have the intention to completely disconnect from the social media world, but it's become a necessary evil now," Ravi told IANS.

Ravi recently penned a poem titled "Aankde", which highlights the industry's obsession with box office numbers. During the lockdown, he also featured in Badshah and Payal Dev's song "Toxic" along with his wife, actress Sargun Mehta.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravi Dubey 1 (@ravidubey2312) on

Speaking of lockdown, Ravi shared that he spent his time at home watching late legendary director Hrishikesh Mukherjee's films.

"From 'Musafir' and 'Anand' to 'Gudi' and 'Bawarchi', I have watched almost each and every film of Hrishikesh Mukherjee during the lockdown. His films made me realise the simplicity of moviemaking. Watching such great content enhances your creativity and thinking," he added.

Also Read: Ravi Dubey urges people to pay attention to talent through his poem 'Aankde'

Credits :IANS

