Ravi Kishan given Y-plus security by Yogi Adityanath after addressing Bollywood drug nexus in Parliament

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Kishan thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing him with security after reportedly receiving threat calls.

Ravi Kishan, who recently voiced his opinions on the Bollywood drug nexus and called for a clean-up of the industry, has now been granted Y-plus security cover by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Taking to Twitter, Ravi Kishan thanked Yogi Adityanath for providing him with security. As per reports, the actor had received threat calls after raising the Bollywood drug nexus issue in the Lok Sabha.

Tweeting in Hindi, Ravi Kishan wrote, “Respected CM Yogi Adityanath ji. Keeping my safety in mind, you have accorded me Y-plus security cover. Me, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency are indebted to you and thank you. My voice will always resonate in the Parliament.”

Ravi Kishan's remarks on the Bollywood drug nexus had riled up a section of the film industry who reacted strongly. condemned his remarks in Rajya Sabha and had said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

However, the Bhojpuri actor said he had expected to receive support. "There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films," Ravi Kishan had said.

