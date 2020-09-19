  1. Home
Ravi Kishan REACTS to Anurag Kashyap's weed remark: No secret I'm a Shiva devotee, saddened he won't support

In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap claimed that Ravi Kishan, who voiced against the Bollywood-drug nexus in Lok Sabha, has been a consumer of weed for the longest time.
Hours after Anurag Kashyap's interview with Faye D'souza grabbed eyeballs and made a lot of noise on social media, reactions to the interview are now cropping up. In his extensive interview, Anurag claimed that Ravi Kishan, who voiced against the Bollywood-drug nexus in Lok Sabha, has been a consumer of weed for the longest time. The Bhojpuri actor's comment was slammed by Jaya Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha. 

On Ravi Kishan, Anurag Kashyap said, "Ravi Kishan is an actor whom I have known for a long time. He acted in my last film Mukkabaaz. He starts his day by saying 'Jai Shiv Shankar', 'Jai Bham Bole'. For the longest period of time he has used weed. And everybody knows it. The whole world knows it. He might have quit now. He might have cleaned up now that he is become a minister." 

However, the comment has not gone down well with the actor-turned-politician and BJP MP. Reacting to Anurag's statement, he said, "I didn't expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It's no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I'm saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs and say that I smoked up and am now clean just because I'm a minister, which I'm not."

He added, "I don't want to give any explanation to anybody about my past. It (drugs in Bollywood) is a serious issue and it's a humble request that you (Anurag) should respect it. The entire country is keen on this issue, so I urge everyone, including you, to think before making any irresponsible comment."

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.  

