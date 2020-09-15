Ravi Kishan REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's comment in Parliament: I'm just a son of a priest who crawled his way up

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan slammed Ravi Kishan for his views on the drug nexus in the entertainment industry.

The ongoing Bollywood drug nexus probe found its way to the monsoon session of Parliament as well. On the first day of the session, i.e Monday, Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP had raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded that all those following corrupt practices must be tarnished. On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor slammed Kishan for his views to on the drug nexus in the entertainment industry.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

Now, Ravi Kishan has reacted to Jaya's opposing comment and told ANI, "There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films."

He added, "I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry." Jaya Bachchan received backing from Bollywood celebs like , Richa Chadha and among others.

