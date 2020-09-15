Ravi Kishan REACTS to Jaya Bachchan's comment in Parliament: I'm just a son of a priest who crawled his way up
The ongoing Bollywood drug nexus probe found its way to the monsoon session of Parliament as well. On the first day of the session, i.e Monday, Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP had raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded that all those following corrupt practices must be tarnished. On Tuesday, Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan slammed Kishan for his views to on the drug nexus in the entertainment industry.
Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Jaya Bachchan said, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."
Now, Ravi Kishan has reacted to Jaya's opposing comment and told ANI, "There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films."
Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha https://t.co/cSvxi5dioc
— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2020
He added, "I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world’s largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry." Jaya Bachchan received backing from Bollywood celebs like Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Sonam Kapoor among others.
ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor laud Jaya Bachchan for her speech on 'Defaming Film Industry'
Anonymous 7 hours ago
See Jayas barking? That will be SoDumb Kapoor in another 30 years. Absolute filth these bollywood women. They are so vehement and yet uneducated. I cannot believe they think they represent the cinema industry. It doesn't need anyone speaking for it. It should speak for itself by the content it creates. The fact that these women are so entitled to make statements shows how attached to power they are.
Anonymous 8 hours ago
Supporting a foul-mouthed, victim-bully shows how low the moral compass of Indians is. This biggest herd of sheep in the world is currently steered brilliantly by the BJP.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Bacchalans
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Ravi Sir we are with you... Jaya should be courages enough for Stars coming from non filmy background..and she must address all Nepo kids for all opportunities they are getting instead of hopeless work.. She should have used parliament to strongly raise her voice agaisnt drugs n stuff ...cheap Jaya
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Guys why are you getting angry on jaya buddhi She is frustrated old lady jisko apne pati ka pyaar mile hue zamana hogya .Nobody loves her so yeh saara gussa politics meon nikalti hai .
Anonymous 9 hours ago
jaya's bahu hoped from one guy to another. Jaya's daughter is always with her parents, wheres her husband? Jayas daughter is mostly seen partying with karan, who is the master of dirtywood. Ofcours, jaya would have a problem if things come out in open. She tried to hide her husband's affair when social media wasn't in sight and now she won't be able to do anything when her daughter will get arrested for drug charges. Bachchans are so fake, shallow, and cunning. Where was she when her familys name was leaked in panama papers. There should have been metoo movement against AB Sr
Anonymous 9 hours ago
That metoo movement was parveen babi who called him out. they called her mental too. Anyone who calls them out is mental. Now a genius like SSR is mental too.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
Jaya the doormat's arrogance knows no bounds. How dare she call another parliamentarian namak haram. What kind of behavior is that on the parliament floor. For all her husband faux proper behavior, they don't know the basics of being politicians. She is outclassed in the parliament. She showed her true colors in not being able to take disagreement on the gov debate floor. What irony! Btown full of idiots like her who think that bashing someone for a different opinion is a show of strength on the parliament floor. Shame on all these uneducated people running on fake votes to take the place of real public servants. You have no weight in your own home, Jaya, don't throw it would on the floor of parliament. Shame! PV post this.
Anonymous 10 hours ago
What else can we expect from doormat housewives in industry? Their husbands will have affairs but they will not criticize. But, the public is not obligated to such shallow standards.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
You are a super star in your own right Sir ...Also you are a well spoken of Parliamentarian with oratory skills and humbleness. Unlike someone who's qualities are wife of a superstar, come to parliament to gossip with other film stars selected in RS and showoff her acquired sense of pride and entitlement
Anonymous 13 hours ago
lol Her laadli beti is doing weed & coke in Mumbai. So please do not generalize !
Anonymous 13 hours ago
If an industry has cokeheads and coke flows freely at parties, one cannot say it out because it will offend the high and mighty? Come off your high horse, Madam. You are a difficult human being. I suggest not only Ravi Kishenji make chhed in the thaali that is Bollywood, he should go potty in it. A nepotistic, mafia driven industry with plastic and coke flowing freely is just that, no matter how you dress it up. Look at the state of the film awards! They are a laughing stock. Sold to the highest bidder.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Rishi Kapoor was a much better in this regard. He stood up for what he believed. He accepted his misdoings openly (alcohol, his troubled relationship with his wife, buying awards for himself in his early years, or even his relationship with his son). He earned his respect by being real and not fake. Actors are not gods. I would have hoped Jaya Bachan accepted these harsh realties of Bollywood personalities and helped find a solution to this problem.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Amitabh sabse bada fake hai is duniya ka .Bachhalans kahi ke
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Correct, he looked genuine. Amitabh looks very diplomatic and shrewd.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
How do we know Bollywood actors are into Drugs? Because Kangana says so? So many people are just assuming that this statement is correct when they have no way of knowing. Ravi Kishan is a shameless guy who admitted to dating Nagma while being married. He talks about what is right and what is wrong. Kangana was a mistress for years, admitted yo taking drugs herself and justified Nepotism when it suited her. All these crack heads talk about such baseless false allegations.
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Stop this drama ravi!!
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Jaya Bachan is another dumb woman who acts like she knows it all ! She needs to understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion but not facts. Why is she speaking up now ? Where was she all these years ? Sitting in her mansion supporting nepotism and Karan Johar. And how the hell did she get into RajyaSabha ? Did people elect her ? She has Zero credentials to talk on burning issues Period .
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Yes we all agree not everyone is doing drugs and no one is saying that, all actors are not druggies, but I have one question to Jaya B, where were you when Disha S and SSR got killed? what happened? they were not part of the industry? you did not say a word. so stop your hypocrisy, we all know what you do and how you all feel entitled, your language here shows that.. Please learn to be humble, you are there because of audience, without them you are 0. just watch how the same audience will bring all of you down..
Anonymous 18 hours ago
These bachhalans are the most fakest family .Same agr inki family mein hua hota tab pata chalta
Anonymous 18 hours ago
also where was Aishwarya when Disha got Killed. Disha is Aishwarya ex manager.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Uff, who is this guy ? Another Kangana ? People are responsible for their own actions and choices they make. They all have plenty of choices. Let them bear the consequences of their choices. Stop blaming everyone else. And stop generalizing.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
He is quite popular jaya buddhi .Uar teri trh fake nahi hai vo smjhi
Anonymous 18 hours ago
I cannot stand it when these extreme liberals spew hate at rich people and privileged kids. Someone in their family worked hard once upon a time. So, why envy them ??
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Must applaud Jaya Bachhan for sticking it to that "gutter" actress. Listen to Hrithik Rishan's exclusive interview, why he did not engage Kangana directly ? She has "aspergers" and is too crude and offensive. Decent people will hesitate to deal with her. Ugh!!
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kaun hai tu ? Suar,sodumb,tapsee aunty,pout aunty,kjo ,uglia,anurag druggie.Kaun hai bata bata
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Hritik ki chamchi..go n search who all intervied Kangs. All top channel not paid ones. As for gutter tag...do u know where Jaya came from to the industry before she became Mrs AB?
Anonymous 18 hours ago
SSR - Bipolar Kangana - Aspergers Rest of Bollywood - Narcissists
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Mrs. Jaya Bacchan is spot on. Stop the generalization. Investigate the case but don't use "gutter" language and tar the whole industry with the same brush. If the A listers are not commenting it's because they don't want to engage the likes of Kangana because she is crude and offensive. Also, you have 3 agencies investigating this case, let them do their jobs and come up with the verdict. A listers have families and creative, productive work to do unlike Kangana self-proclaimed Rani, looking for a fight daily.
Anonymous 18 hours ago
Kaun hai tu ?? Suar,sodumb,pout aunty,tapsee aunty,kjo,uglia,anurag druggie ? Kaun hai bata bata
Anonymous 18 hours ago
well jaya the thaali of bollywood is not owned by You.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
If you guys love film industry so much, now is the time to talk and make efforts to clean it rather than supporting illegal activities. Tomorrow women trafficking or drugs can happen in your own house hold Mrs Jaya B...remember u have kids and grand kids. What kind of example are you giving them by keeping mum over these issues.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Arrey haan haan, govt should stand up for your bunch of entitled, rich, spoiled brats. Govt ko aur koi kaam nahi kya?
Anonymous 21 hours ago
love you ravi
Anonymous 21 hours ago
is that why the middle east is always fighting and going to other countries as refugees and repaying their kindness with violence? India has many of these termites.
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Yes u will love anyone even a dog if it flags them flames of ur hatred towards any religion . But watch out that country that resorts to injustices becomes cursed because of the mains of the oppressed
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Oh Shut Up Jaya!
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Look who is talking!! He is the one big mafia of Bojhpuri cinema.the most filthiest industry. Cut the crap sir.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Bhojouri filsm may be crap but are entertainers and bring bread to table for ppl. As for filth that is still better than your D word As for look who is talking..have u seen or heard of the good hings he has done than being a film star? What have Jaya and her AB done for public?
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Another Kanagna in making. Please doing drugs is a personal choice, stop blaming everyone.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
rekha, the epitome of grace and beauty and on the other hand this angry looney who is now trying to save her daughter. roses r red violets r blue.. jayas daughter is druggie, everyone knows it too
Anonymous 22 hours ago
tabhi amitabh rekha ke paasss jata hai .Jaya ki frustration politics mein nikalti hai
Anonymous 23 hours ago
She is the face of Bollywood mafia gang. Let her bark. It is waste of time to spend on her and likes of her to clean ‘defaming Bollywood words’ when they don’t do anything to clean the environment. Has she helped a single outsider who is struggling to get offers or has she stood up for any injustice outsider her family, NO. Then she lost her chance to speak like a leader. Kangana raising in public as a leader is too much for her to handle. Now she comes as a representative of Bollywood to make Kangana stop negativity against Bullywood. And she thinks we audience applaud her courage to stop a lady from fighting viciousness. Well, paying attention to her is giving her respect. She lost my respect for her. So, I stop spending another minute on Jaya Bachchan.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jaya Bachchan ji is out of mind. She thinks people are fool that they won't find her hypocrisy.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes she did say against Ravi ji. Dumbos
Anonymous 1 day ago
learn to listen first before speak
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jaya Bachchan didn't said anything against u. Plz support her Ravi ji.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Jaya Bachchan didn't said anything against u. Plz support her Ravi ji.