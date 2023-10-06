Ravi Kishan recalls Shah Rukh Khan worked on 1996 film Army despite high fever, says THIS about Akshay Kumar

Ravi Kishan has been active in Bollywood for over decades, apart from his successful career in the Bhojpuri industry. Over the years, he has worked with many stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, the actor-politician opened up about his experience of working with both SRK and Kumar.

Ravi Kishan on Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Ravi Kishan spoke about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1996 film Army. He said that Khan showed up for the shoot despite suffering from high fever. “We were shooting the climax song of Army at Mehboob Studio. Shah Rukh had a 103 fever and even with that fever, he came and sat on the set. He didn’t even have a big role in the film. It was a cameo role. Still, he watched the shoot with full commitment. His eyes had that attitude of do or die," he said.

Ravi Kishan also talked about Akshay Kumar

In the same interview, the Lok Sabha MP said that Akshay Kumar also has a similar attitude. He said, "Both of them do not want to die as unknowns. (They think) I have come to the earth for some reason and have been blessed with so much talent. So, when I die, the country will know, the world will know."

Kishan has worked with SRK on Army and with Kumar on films like Zakhmi Dil, Keemat, Aan, and Phir Hera Pheri. He is now gearing up for the biographical drama film Mission Raniganj, starring Kumar and Parineeti Chopra.

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and written by Desai along with Vipul K Rawal and Deepak Kingrani. The film is based on the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster where engineer Jaswant Singh Gill saved around 65 trapped miners. It also stars Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra and Varun Badola among others. Earlier titled The Great Indian Rescue, the film's title was changed to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. It has released theatrically today, on October 6th.

ALSO READ: Mission Raniganj Review: Akshay Kumar led biopic-drama will make every Indian's chest swell with pride