Ravi Kishan wants Union Minister along with UP & Bihar CM to impose ban on vulgar content in Bhojpuri films

Ravi Kishan's letter reads, "The content that is produced in such films is largely unwatchable by a family audience and has a particular impact on the younger generation". Read on to know more.

BJP member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and former actor, Ravi Kishan, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar drawing their attention towards the vulgar content in the Bhojpuri films and songs. Ravi Kishan wants the authority to impose a ban on ill-mannered content in Bhojpuri films.

In the letter, Kishan mentioned, “The Golden history and Legacy of Bhojpuri cinema is fast depleting. The content that is produced in such films is largely unwatchable by a family audience and has a particular impact on the younger generation. Thus in the interest of the same, it is important that a strong law is brought in to regulate the content that is shown in the cinema.”

Ravi Kishan himself has remained a part of the Bhojpuri film industry for almost three decades. Apart from Bhojpuri, the actor was seen in numerous Hindi films as well. In 2019, Ravi Kishan was appointed as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. The actor has often talked about significant issues related to the world of cinema and in particular Bhojpuri language even in Parliament. Kishan also brought in a Bill in Parliament through private members legislation to include Bhojpuri in the eight language schedule.

While speaking to CNN News 18 regarding the issue, Ravi Kishan said, “As an actor I hope to see this industry flourish at the same time generate good content too. It is painful to see that despite the hard work that is put in this industry is only remembered for such vulgar content. Just like the Bengali film industry that wins several awards and has gone up to the Oscars, I hope my industry will also achieve the same someday. We need to secure the future of thousands and thousands of artists who make a living out of this industry.”

Also Read: Ravi Kishan given Y-plus security by Yogi Adityanath after addressing Bollywood drug nexus in Parliament

Credits :News 18

Share your comment ×