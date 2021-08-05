Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags Tokyo Olympic Silver; Taapsee Pannu, Randeep Hooda, Kareena Kapoor cheer for him.

India had a historic day at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya bagged a silver. Dahiya went down narrowly losing 4:7 in the men's freestyle 57kg final to ROC's Zavur Uguev on Thursday. The wrestler gave it his all but it was a close call as wrestler Zavur Uguev proved to be the dominant one. Nonetheless, it was a massive victory for Dahiya who walked home with his head held high after clinching a silver.

The wrestler's victory was celebrated by Indians on social media as Bollywood celebrities hailed Dahiya for his grit and determination. Randeep Hooda, who has been closely following the Olympics, tweeted, "Kasuta ladya bhai Ravi Dahiya!! #Olympics #Silver #RaviKumarDahiya #Wrestling #ravidhaiya."

Whereas tweeted, "It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya!" with several hand clap emojis. Kareena was also all praise for Dahiya as she shared a photo of the India wrestler flying the Indian flag high.

Take a look:

If what I see is true, then you have already won gold in our hearts! You are the true symbol of the Indian Sporting Spirit. #RaviKumarDahiya we are so proud of you!! https://t.co/5kN837QRKN — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 5, 2021

Congratulationsssssss Ravi Kumar..

Our Indians are killing it at the olympics this time! #TokyoOlympics2020 #Silver https://t.co/m7h88iQzVh — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) August 5, 2021

It’s a silver for our Ravi Dahiya ! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 5, 2021

