Ravi Shastri comments on Aamir Khan's cricket skills, responds to his ‘IPL mei chance hai kya’ viral video

Almost a month back, a video of Aamir Khan playing cricket went viral on the internet. It was a promotional video for the new song of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the video, which was originally posted by Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram handle, the actor was seen playing cricket with his crew members. He later asked them, "IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I have a chance to make it to IPL teams)?"

Now, former cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri has responded to the video and given his expert opinion about the actor’s skills in the field. Recently, Star Sports uploaded a video on their social media handle where an anchor is asking Ravi if Aamir has any chance to play in IPL. Ravi quickly responded, "He looks good in the nets. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams." The clip was posted with the caption, “The boss has spoken! #AamirKhan, What do you think of @ravishastriofficial’s analysis of your batting?.”

Talking about, Aamir Khan’s film Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. Two songs from the film have been released so far. Interestingly, Aamir Khan has chosen not to release the video of the songs but instead only the audio in the hope of allowing audiences to enjoy these tracks unadulterated by the visuals and in their true essence. This film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. It is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha’s Main Ki Karaan OUT: Relive your first love with Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor in this song

