Ray Liotta passes away at 67: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor pay tribute to the 'Goodfellas' actor

Hollywood actor Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep on May 26, 2022, in the Dominican Republic. He was 67. The actor was reportedly shooting for his film Dangerous Waters on the location, said his publicist Jennifer Allen in an official statement. Liotta was best known for the role of mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's successful Academy Award-winning 1990 crime film Goodfellas. His sudden demise left everyone in deep shock.

Apart from fans and members of Hollywood, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor from the Hindi film industry, also expressed grief on social media handles. Ranveer took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of the late actor. He captioned it: "1954-2022. #RayLiotta," along with a broken heart emoji. Arjun also posted on his Instagram story and wrote: "Rest in peace goodfella." Meanwhile, earlier today, Priyanka Chopra also mourned the loss of Ray Liotta and shared the news on her Instagram Stories and added a broken heart and a clapboard emoji next to his picture.

Many Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro, Seth Rogan, Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lopez, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more also paid their heartfelt tribute.

Ray Liotta's most famous works include Cop Land (1992), Hannibal (2001), John Q (2002), Identity (2003), Killing Me Softly (2012), Marriage Story (2019) and The Many Saints of Newark (2021). He also featured in the crime-drama television series based on the novel Shades of Blue: 30 Years of (Un)ethical Policing by Michael Rudolph titled Shades of Blue (2016–2018). He is survived by his daughter Karsen and fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

