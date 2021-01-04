RD Burman 27th death anniversary: 10 evergreen songs created by Pancham Da that continue to win hearts

RD Burman aka Pancham Da left for his heavenly abode on January 4, 1994. Here's our tribute to the music maestro on his 27th death anniversary.

Renowned music maverick RD Burman who was popularly known as Pancham Da won millions of hearts owing to his unique style of composing music. It won’t be wrong to call him one of the most talented and influential music composers Bollywood had ever seen. Born in June 27, 1939, RD Burman composed music for as many as 331 films and the evergreen songs from the same continue to be the all-time favourites of music lovers across the country even now.

In his career spanning around 33 years, Pancham Da gave some of the best music scores in Hindi cinema and we get proof for the same in movies like Aaradhna, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Jewel Thief, Pyar Ka Mausam, Baharon Ke Sapne, Jewel Thief, and many others. The musical genius, unfortunately, left for his heavenly abode on January 4, 1994. Today, on his 27th death anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tribute to him and look back at the ten most evergreen songs composed by him back in the day.

Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Pancham Da had composed this evergreen number for the movie Kudrat (1981) that featured Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles. Kishore Kumar had crooned the song that continues to mesmerize music lovers even today.

Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai

This song of RD Burman was, once again, sung by Kishore Da for the movie Golmaal that was released in 1979.

Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon

This love ballad was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and crooned by Lata Mangeshkar for the movie Baharon Ke Sapne (1967).

Rimjhim Gire Sawan

Filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, this song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshwar for the movie Manzil that was released in 1979.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Pancham Da had won the Filmfare Award for Best Music Director for this amazing number that he composed for 1942: A Love Story. It continues to be a hit among the music lovers even now and a reboot version was created in 2019 for a movie named after the song itself.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

It is considered to be one of the best compositions of RD Burman. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi for the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai

This song is from the movie Kati Patang (1970) and was filmed on Rajesh Khanna.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

This ballad was, once again, filmed on Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in the 1972 movie Amar Prem.

Kya Hua Tera Wada

This song from the movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977) is considered to be one of the best masterpieces created by RD Burman in the course of his career.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge

Filmed on Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholey (1975), this song continues to be a friendship anthem across generations.

