RD Burman Birth Anniversary: Did you know Pancham Da used singer’s gargling to create background score for Amitabh Bachchan in Satte Pe Satta?

Legendary music composer RD Burman is no less than a revolution in himself. The man gave a whole new face to the music of Indian cinema during his three decades of creating magic. June 27 marks his 85th birth anniversary and this seems like a fitting time to revisit one such moment from his life that was proof of his mastery.

When RD Burman used a gargle in a music composition

This was the year 1982 when Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satta was in the making. The movie’s album was in the hands of Pancham da (RD Burman’s nickname) and no doubt why it was such a big hit. From songs like Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya to Dilbar Mere, Burman’s magic shined bright.

Remember the scene when Big B’s on-screen lookalike Babu comes out of the Central jail and meets Amjad Khan? There’s a very specific tune that plays on his entry which we are sure everyone can recall. The spooky and suspenseful tune is actually the sound of a gargle that Pancham Da told Annette Pinto to casually do.

He simply told Pinto that he needed the gargling sound in a tune and guess what that particular sequence became one of the hit links of Satte Pe Satta.

More about Satte Pe Satta

Satte Pe Satta also starred Ranjeeta Kaur, Shakti Kapoor, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Paintal, Kanwaljit Singh, and Amjad Khan among an ensemble. Gulshan Bawra was responsible for the lyrics of the songs and the movie was directed by Raj N. Sippy and bankrolled by Romu N. Sippy.

Back in 2020, there were rumors that Farah Khan was remaking Satte Pe Satta under the production of Rohit Shetty. The names of actors Hrithik Roshan, Anushka Sharma, and Deepika Padukone had surfaced back then however the Main Hoon Naa director had denied the rumors of the film in making.

Coming back to RD Burman, the late maestro has won several ‘Best Music Composer’ awards and was married to singer Asha Bhonsle. He passed away on January 4 after suffering two back-to-back heart attacks and his last rites were performed by Lahirida, an old man who was his local guardian in Calcutta.

