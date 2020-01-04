RD Burman’s 26th death anniversary: Late music director is the theme of a new cafe in Kolkata

4th January marks the 26th death anniversary of late Indian music maestro R.D. Burman. He has now become the theme of a newly - opened cafe in Kolkata. Read further to know more.

R.D Burman, popularly known as Pancham Da, is considered to be one of the most versatile Indian music composers in the filmy world of all time. The late music director has been celebrated across generations by laymen and professional patronisers with equal measure. He is accredited with ushering in a new style of music in the Indian film scene. His amazing songs like Shaan Se, Mehbooba, Sagar Kinare and others are considered to be icons in Indian cinema's music industry.

Today, i.e. 4th January marks the 26th anniversary of the legendary music composer. Well, there’s some good news for all the R.D. Burman fans as he is now the theme of a newly opened café in Kolkata, the city where he was born and spent his childhood. This eatery is named Pancham Er Adday meaning ‘gossip over Pancham’ and is located in an area which is already known for having an abundance of hip cafeterias.

Check out a few glimpses of the newly opened café below:

If we have a close look at the pictures of the café, it can be seen that the entire place is full of posters and pictures of the late music composer. In fact, the cushions are also imprinted with the posters of movies which were made famous by R.D. Burman’s songs. The owner of the café is 38 – year old Ms. Annie who happens to be a great fan of his songs. Talking about R.D Burman, he is accredited with creating iconic numbers for many movies which eventually went on to become huge hits. His songs like O Mere Dil Ke Chain, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum are still considered to be an all – time favourite by music lovers.

(ALSO READ: Book to screen adaptation of RD Burman)

Credits :ZomatoInstagram

Read More