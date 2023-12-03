Reacting to 'Karan Johar ghar tode' remark to film with David Dhawan; 9 tweets from Varun Dhawan's interaction

Varun Dhawan is one of the exceptional talents in Bollywood. He stepped into the industry with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. Ever since then, he has showcased his versatility in a variety of projects. The actor enjoys a massive fan following across all age groups. Apart from his onscreen presence, what makes him a fan's favorite is his boy-next-door image. The actor is quite active on social media and manages to remove time to interact with his fans and followers.

Varun Dhawan always wears his heart on his sleeves and guess that is what makes his fans even more favorite. On various occasions, he also succeeds in attracting attention with his effortless wit and humor. Now, most recently taking to his X (formerly Twitter), the charming actor conducted a live interactive session, #Varunsays where fans bombarded his timeline with their questions and the actor also tried answering most of them.

9 tweets of Varun Dhawan which caught everyone's attention

Here, let’s take a quick look at some of the interesting reactions of the actor to his fans’ questions. In the #Varunsays, from reacting to doing a movie with his father and veteran director, David Dhawan to his witty remark ‘Karan Johar Ghar Tode’ on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 8, take a look at the top 9 tweets which hogged all the limelight.

Varun Dhawan's exciting line-up of projects

Speaking of Varun Dhawan’s exciting line-up of projects, the actor will be next seen in Jawan helmer Atlee Kumar’s next highly anticipated production venture, VD18. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film directed by Tamil filmmaker Kalees will be co-produced by Atlee’s wife Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios.

In VD18, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a police officer. The anticipation for the film is already high for its captivating narrative and hard-core action sequences. Atlee and Sumit Arora, recognized for their impactful dialogues in Jawan can be accredited for co-writing the film.

After completing his collaboration with Atlee, the Bawaal actor will gear up for a comedy project with his father, David Dhawan. The film is yet in the scripting phase and is expected to commence early next year. Furthermore, his Amazon Prime Series, Citadel India, will release in the first quarter of 2024.

