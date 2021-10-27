Ready for sweater weather? Rakul Preet Singh’s airport look proves that she is

A cosy turtleneck top is a fall staple, but leave it to Rakul Preet Singh to give an interesting spin to the tried-and-tested number. On Tuesday, the star welcomed the nip in the air in a stunning turtleneck top with a pair of denim jeans as she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor added a hint of colour by accessorising her look with a yellow sweater tied around her waist and a statement bag.

Rakul Preet Singh completed her look with a pair of black shoes that perfectly matched her full-sleeves top. More often than not, Rakul prefers to travel sans makeup. For this appearance too, she kept her beauty look subtle with long tresses tied back in a low bun. With the winter season approaching soon, if you’ve been on the hunt for a classic turtleneck attire then this number of Rakul Preet Singh’s may just be the right one for you.

Take a look at the photos below:

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen essaying a pivotal role in the Telugu flick, Konda Polam. Currently, she has a slew of Bollywood projects lined up in the pipeline. She is gearing up to feature in John Abraham’s action movie, Attack. Rakul will also be a part of R. Ravikumar’s Tamil science fantasy movie, Ayalaan. In addition to this, she has Mayday, Thank God, Doctor G and several other projects lined up for her.

