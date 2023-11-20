'Real king' Shah Rukh Khan's gentlemanly gesture for Asha Bhosle at World Cup Final will melt your heart

The highly anticipated World Cup final match which took place between India and Australia on Sunday kept Indian cricket fans’ waiting with bated breath to know the final result. Notably, several Indian celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Asha Bhosle, Anushka Sharma, and many others were seen enjoying the match which took place in Ahmedabad.

Notably, King Khan, who was seen seated beside veteran singer Asha Bhosle, was seen engaging in a friendly candid conversation with her and notably, in a sweet gesture, he also took her empty tea cup to hand it over to a staff member. Watch the video which has gone viral inside.

Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts with his gentlemanly gesture for Asha Bhosle at World Cup Final

During the World Cup final match, which took place between Team India and Australia yesterday, November 19, Shah Rukh Khan was seen marking his attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. He was also seen sitting next to singer Asha Bhosle. Recently, in a video that has been doing rounds on the internet, King Khan can be seen engaged with her in a friendly banter, and in a heartwarming gesture, he can also be seen taking her empty tea cup to give it to a staff member.

Notably, the video also won hearts on the internet. Watch it right here.

Fans are all hearts for Shah Rukh Khan’s heart-melting gesture for Asha Bhosle

After the Dunki star’s video started doing rounds on the internet, it drew the reactions of several on the internet. Swooning over the actor, a fan, who seems to be impressed by Khan all over again, wrote, “Reason why people say him King for Reason Very Gentleman.”

Other reactions on the video read, “They don't make Men like him anymore,” “Real king,” “Love this man”, “That is why he is called "king", and many more.

Work front of Shah Rukh Khan

The Baadshaah of Bollywood was recently seen in the film Jawan. It also starred Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles, and notably, the movie did phenomenally well at the box office.

Up next, King Khan is awaiting the arrival of his upcoming venture Dunki, which will also star actors Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

