Really needed the money: Neena Gupta on requesting Gulzar for a role in ‘Mirza Ghalib’ despite being pregnant

Neena Gupta in her book ‘Sach Kahun Toh - An Autobiography’ narrated an incident where she was pregnant when Gulzar offered her the part of Nawab Jaan in Mirza Ghalib. Neena mentioned that she was only a few months along when Gulzar offered her the part and she chose not to be dishonest with him. Neena said, “I was almost seven months pregnant by the time we wrapped up the shoot for ‘Mirza Ghalib’, a historical drama series that aired on DD (Doordarshan).”

Neena further mentioned, “Gulzar sahib had produced the series and had called me personally to play the role of Nawab Jaan. I was only a few months along when I received this offer but didn't want to lose the opportunity. I really needed the money. But I couldn’t be dishonest even if I was a bit desperate. So I told Gulzar Sahib the truth. I am pregnant and due in November but please let me do this role because I really need the money.”

Neena further wrote that Gulzar took good care of him. She wrote, “Gulzar Sahib is a gem of a person and so non-judgemental. He not only gave me the part, but also took extra care of me during the filming. He would always ensure that I was comfortable and that I had eaten properly. He would even bring me food from his own house, so I would have something exciting to look forward to. I have mentioned before that I had friends who took special care of me during my pregnancy. I am so honoured to have had Gulzar Sahib among those friends.”

