THIS is the reason why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to play Dalbir Kaur in ‘Sarbjit’

began her film career after she won the Miss World Pageant in the year 1994. Since then, she has come a long way. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most popular and influential celebrities of the Hindi Film Industry. She has garnered immense appreciation for portraying vivid roles on the silver screen, be it a queen, a mother or a lover. Speaking of which, in the biographical film Sarbjit, the Robot actor headlined a serious role of a sister fighting to free her brother, who accidentally crossed the Indo-pak border in a drunken state.

In a previous Vogue interview, when asked why she chose to be a part of serious cinema when she could have easily gone ahead with commercial movies. Aishwarya said, "It's my choice. I chose to do this, just like if i wanted, I could always go for an easier path and choose to do a sure-shot blockbuster that will appeal to the masses. I am extremely proud of the movies I've done, and grateful to the audiences who've supported my choices”.

For her, being a part of Sarbjit was a liberating experience. Aishwarya further noted, “It is very liberating and reassures directors to approach me for this kind of cinema. But I've always been inclined towards work that has a message, and the message in Sarabjit is simple, of peace and hope. Through the story of a woman from a small town who despite struggling for over 20 years for justice continued trying. It's the kind of resilience she had that will teach you to never give up."

Helmed by Omung Kumar, Sarbjit was released back in 2016. Featuring Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadda, Darshan Kumar alongside Aishwarya, the plot of the film traced how Sarbjit Singh, an innocent Indian man was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. After being in Pakistan’s prison for 22 years, he was eventually murdered by prison inmates.

