Record price of 8 Cr has been offered to the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Bollywood

Given the trend of remakes of South blockbusters in Bollywood, it is reported that a price of Rs. 8 crore has been offered for the next remake of a recently released Telugu superhit movie.

After the gigantic success of Kabir Singh which was a remake of a Telugu film Arjun Reddy, multiple producers immediately started looking for the next such remake opportunity. Jersey had become that next hot film and while every producer in B-Town wanted to acquire before eventually Allu Aravind and team bagged the rights.

Now recently another film has just released in the Pongal period which has all the Bollywood big producers gunning for the rights. It’s the Allu Arjun starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which has broken every box office record in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh after Bahubali 2 and has crossed Rs 200 Cr already in just one state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Sources tell us that the Kabir Singh producer Ashwin Varde has already offered Rs 8 Cr for the rights!! This is unheard of figure for the purchase of remake rights of any film till date!! And apparently his offer has been rejected!

A source close to the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo said, “The film has been produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. Incidentally Allu Aravind is already producing the remake of Jersey in Hindi, where the original film was produced under S. Radha Krishna sister company. So, both of them have decided to remake this current blockbuster film on their own and not sell it to anyone else.”

It looks like going forward many south producers may just become producers in Bollywood rather than sell their rights to others.

Credits :Pinkvilla

