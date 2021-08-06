Red brick wall, homemade shake and Weekend's latest song is what Ayushmann Khurrana's NEW post is about

On Friday evening, actor Ayushmann Khurrana blessed his followers’ feed with yet another stunning picture of himself. Flaunting his chiselled physique, the Badhaai Ho star can be seen enjoying a homemade shake while the camera captures him. To convey his feelings, Ayushmann brought out his poetic skills into play in a creative caption that talks about ‘fighting the pandemic with randomic rhythms of life’. It appears that the picture was taken right after the Article 15 fame hit the gym to complete his vigorous workout routine.

While flaunting his muscular physique, Ayushmann wrote, “The red brick wall. The semi cloud covered sunlight creeping in. The taste of my homemade shake. With The Weeknd’s latest song playing on loop. Fighting the pandemic with my randomic rhythms of life. That’s not even a word. Randomic. Likhte hue iske neeche laal line aa gayi. But aren’t we here to create our own lines and paths while travelling. Bataya nahi aapko, travel karte karte hum Prayagraj pahunch chuke hain. Inquilab Allahabad!”

Take a look:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered a thunderous response from fans in no time. While some hailed him as ‘awesome’, fans from Allahabad were left rejoicing. Even wife Tahira Kashyap was lovestruck by her husband’s macho avatar. She complimented the actor-singer by dropping a red heart emoticon in the comment section.

On the professional front, the Badhaai Ho star has a slew of interesting projects lined up for him. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Gulabo Sitabo. He is now gearing up for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhuti Kashyap directed Doctor G and Anubhav Sinha’s Anek.

