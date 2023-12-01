Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh meets his 'screen idol' Johnny Depp; expresses admiration for him

The powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh, apart from his acting skills, never ceases to steal the limelight with his public appearances. Notably, the actor was honored at the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 30, which was graced by celebs including Johhny Depp, Will Smith, Sharon Stone, Baz Luhrman, Michelle Williams, Catherine Martin, Diane Kruger, Frieda Pinto, and many more.

Ranveer Singh shares fanboy moment with Hollywood icon Johnny Depp

The third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival kick-started on November 30 in Jeddah with the world premiere of the fantasy film HWJN. While getting honored at the festival, Ranveer Singh shared a warm fanboy moment with the Hollywood icon, Johnny Depp.

In a video that has also been ruling the internet, Ranveer expressed his great love and admiration for the global star. He also expressed his gratitude towards the international star for being a huge influence and inspiration in his life.

He stated, “Wow! One of my screen idols is in the house, ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Johnny Depp. My good, sir, I’ve followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honor to be receiving this in your presence. Thank you for everything that you unknowingly taught me about the craft. Master of transformation, versatility, something that I am inspired by you.”

To this, the Hollywood icon too had a heart-warming reaction as he smiled and acknowledged Singham Again’s compliment.

Ranveer Singh's work front

Speaking of Ranveer Singh’s work front, the actor was last seen in the titular role in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film and especially his character received immense love from the audience.

Post this successful venture, the duo are rumored to join hands for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. In addition to this, the actor also has an exciting lineup of projects including hit maker Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, a cop universe comprising an ensemble cast consisting of Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and more.

Furthermore, Ranveer will also be headlining Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Don 3. The captivating first-look poster in character has already been unveiled, which led fans to go into a state of frenzy.

