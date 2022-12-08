Red Sea Film Festival: Ranbir Kapoor on his desire to direct a film, 'block' to enter Hollywood and more
Ranbir Kapoor, who is present at the Red Sea International Film Festival, opened up about his aspirations to become a director of a movie. Read the details here.
It was indeed a memorable time for Ranbir Kapoor and his fans as he marked his attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival. This film festival is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. Soon as he entered the premises of the high-profile event, he was greeted by a chunk of fans and well-wishers. Some of them even got an opportunity to get clicked alongside the 'Rockstar' of Bollywood.
Ranbir Kapoor and his aspirations to direct a movie
Soon as he entered the mega-scale event, the Shamshera actor spoke candidly with Deadline Hollywood along the sidelines of the event.
At the venue, the publication asked him about his long-term career goals. Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too.”
Does Ranbir Kapoor dream to enter the world of Hollywood?
The popular publication asked Kapoor whether he plans to enter the world of Hollywood anytime soon. He replied, “I’d never say never, but I’m pretty content with the kind of opportunities that are coming my way in my country in my language.” The Barfi actor highlighted that he does have a certain block in his head about acting in English. “I’d rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never,” he said.
This statement by Kapoor holds importance as his wife Alia Bhatt is soon going to make her Hollywood debut in the film The Heart Of Stone alongside popular actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has a couple of projects lined up at the moment. Kapoor will star in two films that will be released in 2023: The first is an as-yet-untitled film featuring Shraddha Kapoor and his second film in the pipeline is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal.
