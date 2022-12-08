Red Sea Film Festival: Ranbir Kapoor on his desire to direct a film, 'block' to enter Hollywood and more

It was indeed a memorable time for Ranbir Kapoor and his fans as he marked his attendance at the Red Sea International Film Festival. This film festival is being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10. Soon as he entered the premises of the high-profile event, he was greeted by a chunk of fans and well-wishers. Some of them even got an opportunity to get clicked alongside the 'Rockstar' of Bollywood. Ranbir Kapoor and his aspirations to direct a movie

Soon as he entered the mega-scale event, the Shamshera actor spoke candidly with Deadline Hollywood along the sidelines of the event. At the venue, the publication asked him about his long-term career goals. Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always wanted to direct and make a movie. But I’ve really not mastered the courage to write a story. I have always waited for a story to come to me naturally. But the f*** up is that I’m not a writer, and I’m really shy when it comes to sharing my ideas with other people. But I’m working on it, and it’s something that is in my ten-year plan: To start directing movies and hopefully act in them too.”