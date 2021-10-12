THIS reel of Sidharth Malhotra with little Dimple got Kiara Advani's cutest reaction

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie with Kiara Advani. It is after this movie that the star has come into the limelight once again. Well, apart from his brilliant acting in the film, the actor is grabbing all the eyeballs for his rumoured relationship with his movie co-star Kiara Advani. These two are often spotted with each other and fans are loving their chemistry. Also, they never fail to comment on each other’s social media posts either. Sid recently took to his Instagram handle to post a video with a little girl enacting a scene of him and Kiara and the actress has a wonderful reaction to this post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra posted a super cute video in which he enacted a scene of him and Kiara Advani aka Dimple from their movie. The video indeed is too cute and the little girl’s acting as Dimple is perfect. Sharing this video Sid wrote, “Meet little kiara as dimple.” This video got Kiara’s cutest reaction. She took to the comments section and posted a lovestruck and a heart emoji. Well, we are sure that all their fans can relate to Kiara’s reaction.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara has many interesting films lined up, including Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Mr Lele, reportedly there is one with Ram Charan and the other with Ranveer Singh, and another one has been speculated with Kartik Aaryan as well. “I feel very grateful that the films I am doing are all different, interesting, they are very exciting collaborations as well, wonderful stories, and it is definitely an exciting time. I don’t think I have the time to pinch myself, it’s that exciting sometimes. I would love to speak more, but I can’t confirm all the ones you said till they are all announced. Though yes, the ones that are announced I am excited for them. That’s the most I can see at this point. We have not announced release dates as yet, we are still in the process of completing the films and once that happens there will be so much more to talk about,” shares Kiara.

