Reema Kagti shares her excitement after the announcement of 'Made In Heaven 2' & 'Dahaad'

Filmmakers-writers-producers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's 'Made In Heaven 2' and feature film 'Dahaad' were recently announced as a part of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming roster of projects at an event.

Calling it an important for them as creators, Reema said that both her and Zoya had a lot of fun working on these projects and can't wait to bring them to the audiences.

Sharing her excitement at the announcements of the two projects, Reema said, "It's an important day for all of us at Tiger Baby as two of our co-productions - 'Made in Heaven 2' and 'Dahaad' were announced."

While Reema represented Tiger Baby at the event, Zoya Akhtar was busy on the set of 'The Archies', the banner's first solo film as producers.

Reema further shared, "Zoya couldn't be here at the launch as she is in the midst of shooting for another project of ours, 'The Archies'. We have had a lot of fun creating, writing, shooting and producing these projects and now look forward to releasing them."

Set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, 'Made in Heaven 2' starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh, is all set to break into international waters this season.

'Dahaad' on the other hand, starring Vijay Verma, Sohum Shah, Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah is helmed by Reema, who has created a niche for herself with her unique cinematic sensibility.

Tiger Baby along with Excel Entertainment has an exciting slate ahead including 'Made in Heaven 2', 'Jee Le Zara', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Dahaad'.

Tiger Baby also flies solo as producers with 'The Archies', a live-action musical directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Also Read: Reema Kagti calls NCB's allegation on Aryan Khan a 'ridiculous lie'; Kubbra Sait says sad to see circus unfold