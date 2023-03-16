Reena Roy's ex-husband Mohsin Khan says he has 'no regrets' about his decision of marrying her

Veteran actress Reena Roy, who has featured in several films like Kalicharan, Jaani Dushman, Naseeb, Sanam Teri Kasam, Arpan and others, took a break from her career after she got married to Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan. After they got divorced, Reena returned to films in 1993. Recently, in an interview, the former cricketer talked about their divorce. He said that he has 'no regrets' about his decision to tie the knot with Reena.

Reena Roy's ex-husband Mohsin Khan opens up about their divorce

In a recent interview with G Sports, Khan was asked if regrets his decision of marrying Reena Roy, he said that he has 'no regrets'. He said, "I had married a human being, I didn’t see who she was or where she was from. But I had decided that I want to stay in Pakistan. Pakistan is our identity. Even though I went to England to play, I wanted to stay in Pakistan."

Mohsin Khan also revealed that had not watched any film of Reena Roy before getting married to her. He said, "If I was leaving home and there was an Amitabh Bachchan scene going on, I would probably stop and watch, but otherwise I have never watched films." Mohsin Khan added that he was never impressed by the beauty, he liked a good human being.

Reena and Mohsin have a daughter named Sanam Khan. Reportedly, Reena lost her daughter's custody to Mohsin earlier. But after Khan got married again, she got her daughter's custody. In one of the interviews, Reena earlier revealed that Sanam and Mohsin are in touch and they share a close father-daughter bond. She also said that she prays that God keeps him healthy and happy.

Even Mohsin was featured in a few films. He made his debut with JP Dutta's 1989 film Batwara. He went on to feature in other films like Fateh, Gunehgar Kaun, Pratikar, Saathi and others.