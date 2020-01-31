Reewa Rathod overwhelmed about working with Gulzar

Roopkumar Rathod's daughter Reewa Rathod feels she is finally living her dream. The singer-composer has come up with her first solo album, "Saaya Tere Ishq Ka", the lyrics of which have been penned by legendary poet-lyricist Gulzar.

"I have always been a dreamer. I didnt know what life had in store for me. I still can't believe that it all happened so fast. I am working with Gulzar sahab now. It's like a dream come true for me," Reewa told IANS.

Sharing her experience of collaborating with her 'mentor', the singer-composer further said: "Gulzar sahab is my mentor. He helped me find hope within myself and believe in myself. This album was possible because he believed in me and my music. He has been like a guiding light for me throughout this journey. Working with him completely transformed the makeup of my mind."

She added: "His lyrics are obviously not easy to compose on and I don't have that much of experience because I am still very young. He calls me his youngest composer and has mentioned that in one of his books also. I have learnt so many things from his poetry and composing on his lyrics have been a dream journey for me."



Reewa's first solo album "Saaya Tere Ishq Ka" has a total of five songs, all of which have been penned by Gulzar.

Talking about the album, Reewa expressed: "I have always wanted to sing and tell stories through my music to people and make them happy. That's what I have tried to do through this album. Sometimes it is hard to be yourself in this world of fakeness. People just want to be glam and out there but this album is what I am all about. It's some thing more than just an album. I have tried to explore my creativity to the fullest through this album and I believe that when you smile, the world smiles back at you."

The singer also shared a valuable piece of advice given to her by Gulzar which she always tries to follow in life.

"A piece of advice from him which I always remember is, don't ever rush into things unless you are a hundred per cent sure about it. Creativity should not be rushed just for fame. You should live with your music and hear them every day. If after three weeks, you still feel the same spark within yourself, if you still feel the same magic, then you are on the right path," said Reewa, adding, "That's why I took two years to finish working on this album."

Even though Roopkumar Rathod is a popular name in Bollywood's music scene, his daughter Reewa said that she is happy creating independent music for the time being.

Credits :IANS

