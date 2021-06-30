Refugee: Kareena Kapoor is ‘grateful, blessed’ as she completes 21 years in Bollywood; Says ‘21 more to go’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan debuted together in Bollywood with JP Dutta’s directorial Refugee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been at the top of the game for over two decades now. She is one of the busiest actresses working today and has delivered some great performances in films like ‘Jab We Met’ and ‘Good Newwz’. She made her debut in the Hindi film industry with ‘Refugee’. The film also marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and the much-hyped venture was directed by JP Dutta, who had previously helmed blockbusters like ‘Border’. Along with the film, the soundtrack composed by Anu Malik garnered a lot of attention and became memorable for a huge chunk of the audience.

Kareena Kapoor, on Wednesday, shared a reel on her Instagram account. The video consisted of the montages from Refugee, as the film clocked 21 years of release. Sharing the emotional moment with her fans, Kareena in the caption wrote, “21 years” with a heart emoji. She further wrote, “Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate.. 21 more to go.. I’m ready”. Several celebrities took to the comment section and congratulated Kareena on her achievement. ‘Student of the Year 2’ director Punit Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Kiara Advani also mentioned an emoji. One of Kareena’s closest friends Amrita Arora dropped multiple heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-led ‘Angrezi Medium’, where she played the role of a cop in London. Kareena garnered immense praise for her emotional scenes. She will next be seen in the mega venture ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite . The film is an official Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic ‘Forrest Gump’, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the leading parts.

Also Read| PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan & her girl gang step out in style for lunch date at Manish Malhotra’s residence

Share your comment ×