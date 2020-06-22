  1. Home
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars Dia Mirza and R Madhavan to reunite for film's sequel soon?

Popularly known as RHTDM, the film was Dia Mirza's debut and now looks like the makers are keen on taking Dia and R Madhavan's story forward.
It has been 19 years since Dia Mirza and R Madhavan starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released, but the film has gained a fan following despite not performing extremely well at the box office. The film's love songare cherished even today and it undoubtedly makes for a perfect playlist on a gloomy day. Popularly known as RHTDM, the film was Dia Mirza's debut and now looks like the makers are keen on taking the story forward. 

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers have liked a script and have approached Dia and R Madhavan to reprise their roles. A source told the tabloid, "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena. The script is in the final stage of development." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If made, the sequel to RHTDM, will take Dia and Madhavan's story forward and reportedly feature the issues that crop up in their marriage. The 2001 film was written and directed by Gautham Menon and also starred Saif Ali Khan in the leading role. It was produced by Vashu Bhagnani. However, his son, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has not yet confirmed reports of the sequel being made. 

ALSO READ: 15 Years Of RHTDM! Madhavan & Dia share a surprise video that proves they are still too cute

Would you be excited to see Dia Mirza and R Madhavan reprise their roles in RHTDM sequel? Let us know your  thoughts in the comments below.   

