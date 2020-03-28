Rekha and Shatrughan Sinha ended their fight 23 years after Khoon Bhari Maang, do you know who solved it?

For those who don't know, Shatrugjan Sinha and Rekha had gotten into a fight on the sets of Khoon Bhari Maang and it got solved 23 years later because of THIS person.

B-town has had some of the biggest fights, and while some of them have lasted for years but never get solved, some of them took years until someone solved it out for them. And well, veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and seem to be two people whose fight lasted for more than two decades, and yet, they did not solve it on their own. For the uninitiated, the duo had got into a fight over something while shooting for Rakesh Roshan's Khoon Bhari Maang, and in fact, they vowed to never see each other's faces.

However, the film's shoot was yet to be done, and so, he somehow convinced the two to get back to shooting. But before getting there, the two had a condition that they will never talk to each other ever again, and they did not, for 23 long years, despite being a part of such a fraternity that is so much about socializing. One fine day, it was at a party, that Poonam Sinha, Shatrughan's wife, and Rekha's good friend, decided to sort things out between the two since she was unable to see them fight.

And well, that was about it. She managed to put an end to a fight that lasted for 23 long years, and all of it, with just a conversation with the two people involved. Did you know this ever happened? Well, drop in your comments on what do you think about it right here.

Credits :Lehren

