7 best Rekha and Vinod Mehra movies that are timeless classics

Rekha and Vinod Mehra are a collection of masterpieces that any film enthusiast would eagerly watch. Both were exceptional artists on their own, but their on-screen partnership produced cinematic magic with their incredible chemistry and innovative performances.

Here are some of the best Rekha and Vinod Mehra movies underlining the unforgettable moments they brought to the silver screen.

7 best Rekha and Vinod Mehra movies that were pure gold

1. Ghar

Cast: Rekha, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Release Year: 1978

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Ghar, Rekha and Vinod Mehra play a married couple dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic event. Their portrayal of love, strength, and healing is deeply moving. The song Aap Ki Aankhon Mein Kuch is a standout and beautifully captures the tender moments of their relationship and their unbeatable chemistry.

2. Bindiya Chamkegi

Cast: Rekha, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 4.9

Release Year: 1984

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Bindiya Chamkegi is a story of love and misunderstandings. Rekha and Vinod Mehra deliver intriguing performances that drive the narrative forward. The title track Bindiya Chamkegi perfectly captures their playful and loving chemistry making it one of the best Rekha and Vinod Mehra movies of all time.

3. Elaan

Cast: Rekha, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 6

Release Year: 1971

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Elaan features Rekha and Vinod Mehra taking their chemistry to a whole new level. This actioner is more popular because of its ensemble including Helen, Vinod Khanna, and Madan Puri who put up a great show together. Rekha and Mehra’s scenes are just icing on the cake making Elaan a must-watch.

4. Jaal

Cast: Rekha, Mithun Chakraborty, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 5.2

Release Year: 1986

Genre: Action, Thriller

Where to Watch: YouTube

In Jaal, Rekha and Vinod Mehra's chemistry acts as an emotional layer to the star-studded action-packed thriller. Their once-in-a-lifetime performances topped with songs like Yeh Parda Hata Do add flavors to the film’s narrative. Watch this one also because Mithun da has kicked the ball out of the boundary in this movie.

5. Pyar Ki Jeet

Cast: Rekha, Vinod Mehra

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Release Year: 1987

Genre: Musical, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Pyar Ki Jeet features Rekha and Vinod Mehra in a heartfelt romantic drama. Their chemistry is evident throughout the film, particularly in the song Pyar Ki Jeet, which beautifully captures the essence of their on-screen relationship. No doubt how the magic of their screen presence together stands out largely in this one.

6. Saajan Ki Saheli

Cast: Rekha, Vinod Mehra, Nutan

IMDb Rating: 5.5

Release Year: 1980

Genre: Drama, Romance

Where to Watch: YouTube

Saajan Ki Saheli is a romantic drama where Rekha and Vinod Mehra's performances shine. Their chemistry weaves beautifully into the narrative of the film and the song Aap Ki Mehki Hui Zulf Ko highlights their emotional connection turning this film into one of the hit classics.

7. Aurat Aurat Aurat

Cast: Rekha, Vinod Mehra, Aruna Irani

IMDb Rating: 7

Release Year: 1996

Genre: Drama

Where to Watch: YouTube

Aurat Aurat Aurat sees Rekha and Vinod Mehra in a mature, complex narrative. While the lady took center stage in this one, Vinod couldn’t see the movie’s release as it arrived in theatres six years after his death. The duo’s chemistry topped up with songs like Aurat Ne Janam Diya makes the movie a noteworthy watch.

Rekha and Vinod Mehra's movies have become immortal in Bollywood's history. From heart-wrenching dramas to light-hearted romances, their films continue to be cherished by audiences and you'll tell us which one of them is your favourite.

