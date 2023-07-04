Rekha calls mother Pushpavalli her 'mentor'; Says she taught her the grace of living with gentility, love

Bollywood's iconic actress Rekha is one of the most loved personalities in Indian cinema. Even now, Rekha makes heads turn whenever she steps out in the city in her fashionable outfits. Apart from being all things graceful and elegant, she has managed to leave the audience impressed with her craft over the years. Recently, the legendary actress graced the cover of an international magazine. Her striking and stylish looks have taken social media by storm. In a rare interview, Rekha spoke about her life and career in showbiz. She even spoke about her late mother, Pushpavalli and her influence on her.

'She set the benchmark for me because my mother walked the talk'

Rekha's parents, Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli were also a part of the film world. Her father was a renowned Tamil actor while her mother was a star in Telugu cinema. While speaking to Vogue Arabia, Rekha spoke about her mother's profound influence she had in molding her journey in the industry. She went on to call her mother her 'mentor'. She even shared that her mother taught her the 'grace of living with love'.

Rekha said, "My mother was my mentor, a woman of such finesse she felt like a goddess, a devi. She taught me the grace of living with gentility and love. She always said I should never lose the ankh ki chamak, or ‘twinkle in the eyes,’ because it is that joyful perception that makes one appreciate the beauty of a tiny seed that grows into a majestic tree. She also advised me wisely to practice what I love, not what I preach. She set the benchmark for me because my mother walked the talk."

The Silsila actress also spilled beans on how her mother taught her to be authentic even in her daily life. Rekha said that she learnt that 'authenticity' is the key. She added, "To make the ordinary extraordinary, I learned long ago that authenticity is key. But how do you recognise it? My mother taught me by just the way she lived and created a home that was very sensorial. I was immersed in her world of Sufi music, Urdu shayari, Chettinad art, and South Indian culture that I imbibed subliminally. She lived without synthetics, plastics, and wore pure organic fabrics because everything she touched was sacred to her. This sense of adoration for the aesthete has never left me."

Rekha lost her mother Pushpavalli in 1991, creating a deep void in her life. But the living legend continues to lead her life as per her mother's core values.